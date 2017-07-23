BBC Sport - World Aquatics Championships: Adam Peaty breaks 100m breaststroke championship record
Peaty breaks championship record in 100m semi-final
- From the section Swimming
Olympic champion Adam Peaty sets a World Championship record in the men's 100m breaststroke as he qualifies fastest for Monday's final in Budapest.
