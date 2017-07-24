BBC Sport - Adam Peaty's gym workout - 'Don't try these, until you've got guns like these'
'Don't try these, until you've got guns like these'
- From the section Swimming
Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty goes through some of his gym workout routines.
