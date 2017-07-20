BBC Sport - Adam Peaty: Olympic champion explains his Project 56
What do you do when you've won everything?
Olympic breaststroke champion Adam Peaty explains Project 56, the new challenge he has set himself to surpass his own world record set at Rio 2016.
Listen to Peaty: Project 56 on BBC Radio 5 live, Thursday 20 July at 21:00 BST.
