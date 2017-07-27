World Swimming Championships 2017: Live BBC Sport swimming coverage times

Adam Peaty helped break the world record as part of the British 4x100m mixed medley relay team in 2016

Olympic champion Adam Peaty and Olympic medallists Siobhan-Marie O'Connor, James Guy, Duncan Scott, Stephen Milne and Chris Walker-Hebborn will be joined by a group of emerging younger swimmers with some making their senior international debut.

Peaty will be seeking to defend his 50m and 100m breaststroke crowns.

Coverage times

(All times BST)

Thursday, 27 July

16:30-18:00, men's 100m freestyle final & women's 50m backstroke final, BBC Two (until 19:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online).

Updates on BBC Radio 5 live

Among the highlights today are the men's 100m freestyle final and the women's 50m backstroke final.

Duncan Scott will hope to be in the 100m freestyle final and Max Litchfield will aim to be in the 200m individual medley final. European champion Ross Murdoch begins his 200m breaststroke campaign.

Friday, 28 July

16:30-18:00, men's 4x200m freestyle relay and women's 100m freestyle, BBC Two (until 19:00, Connected TV and online; 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button)

Updates on BBC Radio 5 live

Today's action includes the men's 4x200m freestyle relay. Great Britain are the reigning world champions in the event, and also claimed silver behind the United States at the Rio Olympic in 2016.

Medals are also up for grabs in the eagerly-anticipated women's 100m freestyle. Australia's Bronte Campbell is the defending champion, having beaten her sister Cate and Swedish star Sarah Sjostrom to gold at the last World Championships in 2015.

Saturday, 29 July

17:00-18:00 on BBC Two

Updates on BBC Radio 5 live

Featuring on today's schedule is the final of the women's 800m freestyle where five-time Olympic and nine-time world champion Katie Ledecky will look to defend her title.

The final of the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay will also take place, where Olympic gold medallists the United States will want to set the record straight after missing out on the podium in 2015, although expect fierce competition from defending champions France.

Sunday, 30 July

16:30-19:00 on BBC Two

Updates on BBC Radio 5 live

Medals in eight races will be decided including three-time Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu bidding to defend her title in the women's 400m individual medley.

The United States' dominance of the men's 4x100 individual medley is set to continue following back-to-back world and Olympic titles, but Rio silver medallists Great Britain have world record holder Adam Peaty swimming the breaststroke leg. Can they strike gold in an event they have never won?

Schedule changes

