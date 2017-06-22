Olympic swimmer Dan Wallace suspended after drink-driving

Dan Wallace shot to fame with his "for freedom" celebration after winning the 400m at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014

Olympic swimmer Dan Wallace has been suspended from the British and Scottish swimming programmes for three months after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

British and Scottish Swimming called it "clearly unacceptable behaviour".

"It is with much regret that I was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol," said the 24-year-old, who trains at Stirling University.

"Not only have I let myself, my family and team-mates down, I have put others at risk and I am profoundly sorry."

In May 2014, the former Warrender Baths Club swimmer was arrested in Florida, where he was attending the state university, for urinating on a police car.

Later that year he became widely known for his yell of "for freedom" when he won the 400m individual medley at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

He said at the time it was a "spur-of-the-moment thing", inspired by the film Braveheart, and nothing to do with the vote on Scottish independence that was soon to follow.

Wallace was part of the GB men's 4x200m Olympic silver medal-winning relay team at last summer's Olympics in Rio.

In a statement, the Scot said: "I recognise that I am in a position of influence and this type of behaviour is not acceptable in any way, shape or form.

"I am now looking to rebuild trust in everyone who has supported me and put their faith in me, and will do whatever it takes to come through this a better, stronger person.

"I am deeply sorry."

British Swimming and Scottish Swimming say Wallace is banned from all national programmes until 12 September.

The organisations say he has also signed "a letter of intent outlining his commitment to work with the necessary support systems provided and reaffirming his responsibility to British Swimming, Scottish Swimming and the University of Stirling as an athlete".

British Swimming national performance director Chris Spice and Scottish Swimming director of performance Ally Whike said: "We can confirm that Dan Wallace has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. This is clearly unacceptable behaviour from Dan and we are disappointed by his actions.

"Dan has publicly acknowledged the seriousness of his mistake and is accepting of the consequences that must follow. Together, we will now support him through this difficult period to try to get this young and talented man back on track."

