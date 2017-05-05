England manager Gareth Southgate has some painful penalty shootout memories revived as he lends his support to Olympic champion Adam Peaty's gruelling sport marathon charity challenge.

Rio gold medallist Peaty and British swimming coach Mel Marshall will complete 50 hours of sport over five days in August to raise £50,000 for underprivileged children in Africa.

Southgate, who famously missed a penalty when England lost to Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 96, visited Loughborough University to join Marshall and Peaty as they prepared for 10 hours of basketball, netball, football, triathlon and volleyball over five days in a Zambia village in blistering heat.

The fundraising efforts are in conjunction with the Sporting Action charity and the Prefect Day foundation and supported by Loughborough University and six other universities.

To donate text: 70070 MELZ17 followed by the amount.