Adam Peaty: Olympic champion in GB World Championships team

Peaty was the first British man to win an Olympic swimming gold medal since 1988 when he won gold at Rio 2016

Olympic champion Adam Peaty is in a 29-strong British Swimming team for this year's World Championships in Hungary.

The 100m breaststroke world record holder, 22, will defend his title when the championships start on 14 July.

Fellow Rio 2016 medallists Jazz Carlin, James Guy, Stephen Milne, Siobhan-Marie O'Connor, Duncan Scott and Chris Walker-Hebborn also make the team.

"It's a good balance between youth and senior," said British Swimming head coach Bill Furniss.

The team has been announced following the British Swimming Championships in Sheffield last week.

Men: Nick Grainger, Luke Greenbank, James Guy, Calum Jarvis, Daniel Jervis, Max Litchfield, Stephen Milne, Ross Murdoch, Adam Peaty, Ben Proud, Duncan Scott, Mark Szaranek, Chris Walker-Hebborn, James Wilby

Women: Freya Anderson, Charlotte Atkinson, Jazz Carlin, Georgia Davies, Kathleen Dawson, Holly Hibbott, Hannah Miley, Siobhan-Marie O'Connor, Molly Renshaw, Rosie Rudin, Alys Thomas, Jocelyn Ulyett, Sarah Vasey, Aimee Willmott, Abbie Wood