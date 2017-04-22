British Swimming Championships 2017: Ben Proud beats his own record

Proud finished fourth in the Olympic men's 50m freestyle final at Rio 2016

2017 British Swimming Championships Venue: Ponds Forge, Sheffield Dates: 18-23 April Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website, Connected TVs and app. Race highlights and reports on the BBC Sport website

Ben Proud beat his own British record as he took 50m freestyle victory at the British Swimming Championships.

The 22-year-old's time of 21.32 seconds - his previous best was 21.54 - also secured him a place at this summer's World Championships in Budapest.

Elsewhere, Holly Hibbot, 17, won the 400m freestyle as she held off Olympic silver medallist Jazz Carlin, 26, for her first senior British title.

And Max Litchfield won his second gold in the 200m individual medley.

The 22-year-old was adding to the 400m individual medley gold he won at Sheffield's Ponds Forge on Thursday.

Hannah Miley, 27, won the women's 200m individual medley, while Commonwealth champion Georgia Davies, 26, won the women's 50m backstroke.