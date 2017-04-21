British Swimming Championships 2017: Ross Murdoch eyes Worlds after Sheffield win

Murdoch's best performance is winning bronze at the 2015 World Championships

Scotland's Ross Murdoch put himself in contention for this year's World Championships by winning the British 200m breaststroke title in Sheffield.

The reigning Commonwealth champion, 23, claimed victory in two minutes 9.15 seconds at Ponds Forge.

His time is outside the automatic qualification mark, but inside the consideration time of 2:10.52.

"The time isn't near my best but I've certainly got a decent background of work behind me," he said.

James Wilby took the silver medal with a time of 2:10.01, which also puts him in consideration for Budapest. Andrew Willis (2:10.52) finished third.

Murdoch rose to fame when he shocked Glasgow 2014 poster-boy Michael Jamieson to claim Commonwealth gold in the 200m breaststroke.

However, he failed to qualify for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in his favoured event.

He did qualify for the 100m breaststroke, but lost some of his funding after failing to make the final in Brazil.

"It's been a long road since the Commonwealth Games and I've had a tough couple of seasons but I'm glad to come here this year and have a really good go at it," he said.

"I'm looking forward to the next 14 weeks. We'll get sharper on my skills and get an even bigger background of work in ahead of the summer."

The World Championships take place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest from 14-30 July.

Rio hero Guy among other winners

Double Olympic silver medallist James Guy claimed his third medal of the British Championships by winning the 100m butterfly.

The 21-year-old, who was part of Team GB's 4x200m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay teams in Rio, also swam under the consideration time.

Adam Barrett took silver, with Olympic medallist Duncan Scott claiming bronze.

The women's 100m freestyle was the closest race of the night as 16-year old Freya Anderson won her first British title when she pipped Siobhan-Marie O'Connor in the final 25m.

Anderson swam a new personal best time of 54.35 to beat O'Connor, who won silver in the 200m individual medley in Rio.

Sheffield's Rosie Rudin won the 200m backstroke in front of her home crowd with a new personal best time.