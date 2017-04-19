British Championships: Adam Peaty wins second gold medal in 50m breaststroke

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Phenomenal' Adam Peaty eases to 50m title at GB Championships

2017 British Swimming Championships Venue: Ponds Forge, Sheffield Dates: 18-23 April Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website, Connected TVs and app. Race highlights and reports on the BBC Sport website

Olympic champion Adam Peaty narrowly missed out on breaking his own world record as he claimed the 50m breaststroke title at the British Swimming Championships in Sheffield.

England's Peaty, who claimed the 100m on day one, finished six hundredths of a second outside his record in a "very frustrating" time of 26.48 seconds.

But the 22-year-old, who has already booked his place at July's World Championships in Budapest, now believes he could go below the 26-second mark this summer.

Having given his 100m gold medal away to a fan in the crowd, Peaty said he was saving his 50m medal for his grandmother.

Jocelyn Ulyett, 18, broke the British record en route to a surprise victory in the 200m breaststroke, beating Olympians Chloe Tutton and Molly Renshaw and describing her performance as "crazy".

Ulyett breaks British record to win 200m backstroke

Her time of two minutes 22.08 seconds helped her become only the second British swimmer to gain an automatic World qualifying time.

Double Olympic silver medallist Jazz Carlin was over 10 seconds outside the automatic time as she won the 800m freestyle in eight minutes 30.56 seconds.

The Welsh swimmer, who also failed to make the consideration time, will get another chance to qualify in Saturday's 400m.

James Guy, who won 200m freestyle gold at the World Championships in 2015, produced a huge personal best to win the 200m butterfly in one minute 55.91 seconds and gain a consideration time for the Worlds.

Georgia Davies also set a consideration time in the 100m backstroke, winning in 59.34secs.

In Wednesday's other finals, Chris Walker-Hebborn won the men's 100m backstroke in 54.24secs, while Charlotte Atkinson claimed the 50m butterfly in 26.81secs, but both were outside the consideration times.