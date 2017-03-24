Adam Peaty eyes Olympic repeat and chance to create British swimming history

Adam Peaty broke the 100m breaststroke world record twice at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Adam Peaty says the chance to become the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title is driving him towards Tokyo 2020.

The reigning Commonwealth and European champion destroyed the field by more than a second and a half in winning 100m breaststroke gold at Rio 2016.

But the world record holder's drive to succeed is showing no signs of abating.

"I think I can defend my titles, but defending my Olympic title is my main motivation," Peaty, 22, told BBC Sport.

"Before Rio it was no British man had won Olympic gold in 28 years. Now it is no British person in swimming has ever defended an Olympic title. It is definitely achievable, so why not?"

The next event on Peaty's horizon is the British Swimming Championship at Ponds Forge in April - yet another chance to retain a title already in his grasp.

But the six-day event is not his priority, with the four-year Olympic cycle already well under way.

Peaty's extraordinary swim in Brazil brought a first male British swimming gold since Adrian Moorhouse managed the feat in the 100m breaststroke at Seoul 1988.

Peaty is happy with his training and progress and is convinced he has the ability to go even faster on his way to making history in Japan. He is intent on breaking the time of 57.13 seconds he set in August last year.

The Uttoxeter-born star added: "At Rio, 57.1 was very, very fast, but I went 56.5 in the relay so I am guessing that there is a little more in there.

"Getting 56 would be outrageous because it would be two seconds and a bit above everyone else in the world, which is unheard of in swimming."