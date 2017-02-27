Roberto Pavoni: European Championship silver medallist retires aged 25

Pavoni will now move into coaching after calling time on his swimming career

European Championship silver medallist and 2012 Olympian Roberto Pavoni has retired from swimming.

He came second in the 400m individual medley in the 2014 European Championships in Berlin, also taking bronze in the 200m individual medley.

Pavoni also reached three Commonwealth Games finals in 2014, and represented Great Britain at the London Olympics.

The 25-year-old will now move into coaching, where he has "the same passion as I had for my own career".

He added: "I would like to say a special thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to all those who have been involved in helping me to achieve more than I had ever imagined possible."