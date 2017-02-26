Michael Jamieson reveals depression fight on announcing retirement from swimming

Jamieson's career highlight was an Olympic silver in 2012

London 2012 Olympic silver medallist Michael Jamieson has announced his retirement from swimming.

The 28-year-old Scot broke his own British record to finish second in the 200m breaststroke in 2012 but struggled with form thereafter.

Revealing the news via the Sunday Times, Jamieson talks of a brutal training regime that led to depression.

"There were weeks I couldn't go out," he said. "I was living on a diet of anti-depressants and sleeping pills."

He added: "I just kind of sat down and started asking questions, like 'What am I doing here? All I have to show for 20 years of work is a medal. What does that mean?'.

"Over time, I guess it got a bit deeper than that. 'Whose lives am I enriching by doing what I'm doing? What am I offering here as a person? Who's benefiting from me being here?'.

"When it got to that level, I knew I needed to get help. From that point, it just unravelled a bit."

After a series of shoulder injuries, Jamieson missed out on a medal at the 2013 World Championships.

Overtraining in preparation for the 2014 Commonwealth Games led to his heart being restarted and he was beaten by compatriot Ross Murdoch in his favoured event in Glasgow.

He failed to qualify for the World Championships in 2015 and missed out on selection for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"My body just can't take the intensity any more," Jamieson told BBC Sport in April.