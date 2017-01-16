Fran Halsall: Three-time Olympian retires after 10-year international career

Britain's three-time Olympian Fran Halsall, who won more than 30 medals at world, European and Commonwealth level, has announced her retirement after a 10-year international career.

The sprint freestyle specialist made her Olympic debut at Beijing 2008 and narrowly missed out on medals at both London 2012 and Rio 2016.

She finished just 0.02 seconds off the podium in the 50m freestyle in Rio.

"Stepping away from the pool is quite a scary decision," said Halsall, 26.

