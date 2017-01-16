Fran Halsall: Three-time Olympian retires after 10-year international career

Breaking news

Britain's three-time Olympian Fran Halsall, who won more than 30 medals at world, European and Commonwealth level, has announced her retirement after a 10-year international career.

The sprint freestyle specialist made her Olympic debut at Beijing 2008 and narrowly missed out on medals at both London 2012 and Rio 2016.

She finished just 0.02 seconds off the podium in the 50m freestyle in Rio.

"Stepping away from the pool is quite a scary decision," said Halsall, 26.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired