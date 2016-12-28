Robbie Renwick confident Scottish swimming success will continue

Robbie Renwick (right) says coaching and facilities in Scotland have improved since he first started swimming

Robbie Renwick says there has never been a better time for Scottish swimmers to be successful.

Olympic silver medallist Renwick, 28, has retired from competitive swimming, but asked whether achieving success in swimming is becoming harder, Renwick says he believes it is the opposite.

"The coaching, the facilities, everything is getting better than when I first started," said Renwick.

"It's going to be really exciting in the next couple of years."

He continued: "We're almost a victim of our own success now because the British swimming team is doing so well, which is great.

"We have to keep promoting grassroot sports because that's where our next stars will come from.

"I'm looking at the young talent coming through. The likes of Duncan Scott, Ross Murdoch, Kathleen Dawson, real promising Scottish swimmers coming through the ranks."

Renwick has represented Scotland and Great Britain at every major event; competing at the Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics and for Scotland at three Commonwealth Games.

He won silver in Rio 2016 as part of the 4 x 200m freestyle relay team before announcing earlier this month his decision to retire from the sport, saying it was the best way to step down.

"I've had a very long career in swimming and to come away with a Olympic silver medal was the icing on the cake for me," he told BBC Scotland.

"Winning Commonwealth Gold in 2010 was amazing. Last year in the World Championship, winning gold as part of the men's 4 x 200m relay team, was another highlight.

"Getting an Olympic medal was all I ever dreamed of as a young boy and what a way to finish off my career."