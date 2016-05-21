BBC Sport - European Swimming Championships: Fran Halsall retains 50m backstroke title
GB's 'wonderful' Halsall retains Euro title
- From the section Swimming
Great Britain's Francesca Halsall successfully defends her 50m backstroke title at the European Swimming Championships in London, while compatriot Georgia Davies finishes third behind Denmark's Mie Oe Nielsen.
Follow the European Swimming Championships from London with BBC Sport.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired