BBC Sport - European Swimming Championships: Fran Halsall retains 50m backstroke title

GB's 'wonderful' Halsall retains Euro title

Great Britain's Francesca Halsall successfully defends her 50m backstroke title at the European Swimming Championships in London, while compatriot Georgia Davies finishes third behind Denmark's Mie Oe Nielsen.

Follow the European Swimming Championships from London with BBC Sport.

Available to UK users only.

