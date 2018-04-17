CBBC and friends: What's your Super Move?

Stars including Radzi Chinyanganya, The Worst Witch's Mildred Hubble, Max and Harvey, Martin Dougan and Naomi Wilkinson share their Super Moves in this song. Can you match their Moves?

Want to see Super Moves from Jesse Lingard, Gabby Logan and more? Check out our Super Moves gallery.

For a chance to be featured, share your Super Move using the hashtag #whatsyoursupermove or email your videos or pictures to supermovers@bbc.co.uk