Let Mr Pumpernickel get your class moving whilst learning about money. This song is a great way to introduce or recap this topic and will get pupils energised.
Download the lyric sheet so children can sing along with Mr Pumpernickel.
Check out this Bitesize Primary activity and animation on how to work out a value with coins.
