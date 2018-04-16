BBC Sport - P7: The 9 Times Table with the Rapping Unicorn
P7: The 9 Times Table
Super Movers
Let the Rapping Unicorn's fun song and movement routine teach your class the 9 times table, while encouraging them to be physically active.
This is a great introduction or refresher for students and will give them a short burst of physical activity!
