BBC Sport - P7: The 7 Times Table with Moonbeam
P7: The 7 Times Table with Moonbeam
- From the section Super Movers
The Manchester City mascot, Moonbeam has a song and movement routine to help students learn the 7 times table.
This song and movement routine encourages physical activity in the classroom, while giving students the chance to learn or recap a previously covered topic.
