BBC Sport - Foundation Phase: The 5 Times Table with the Posh Pooch
Foundation Phase: The 5 Times Table
- From the section Super Movers
The Posh Pooch has a song and movement routine to help students learn the 5 times table.
This song and movement routine encourages physical activity in the classroom, while giving students the chance to learn something new or recap a previously covered topic.
If your class would like to learn another five times table song they may enjoy this Bitesize Primary animation.
Cymraeg
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired