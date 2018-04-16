BBC Sport - P6: Punctuation with The Next Step
P6: Punctuation with The Next Step
Let The Next Step's Trevor Tordjman and Isaac Lupien's love for punctuation inspire your class with this song and movement routine. The song covers colons, semicolons and dashes and is great as a refresher for students.
A Bitesize Primary guide to hyphens and dashes with an animation and activity might help your students further practise punctuation.
