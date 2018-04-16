BBC Sport - P5: Homophones with Johnny & Inel
- From the section Super Movers
Bring homophones to life in your P5 classroom with this song and routine from CBBC's Johnny Cochrane and Inel Tomlinson. This video aims to pair physical activity and learning, while helping students distinguish between homophones and their spellings.
Students can practise what they have learned with Bitesize Primary activities, on their, they're and there as well as activities on to, too and two.
Northern Ireland
