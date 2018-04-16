BBC Sport - P4: conjunctions with Laura Bubble
P4: conjunctions with Laura Bubble
- From the section Super Movers
Laura Bubble from CBBC's Whoops I Missed The Bus will get students moving while learning about conjunctions.
This routine can be performed in a limited space and encourages pupils to create longer sentences using the conjunctions 'and', 'because', 'when', 'where' and more.
Why not also check out Bitesize Primary's guides on coordinating conjunctions and subordinating conjunctions?
