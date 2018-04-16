P5: Decimals & Fractions

CBBC's Naomi Wilkinson brings decimals and fractions to life with a song and movement routine.

This video will get your students moving with a short burst of physical activity in the classroom. The routine can be performed in a limited space and will encourage a better understanding of decimals and fractions.

Download the Decimals and Fractions lyric sheet so your class can sing along with Naomi.

Find out more about decimals with Bitesize Primary's animation and activity. If you want to move on to place value be sure to check out the dinosaur activities.