P5: 2D Shapes with Radzi
CBBC's Radzi Chinyanganya brings 2D shapes to life for any class ready to move and learn. In this song and movement routine Radzi covers shapes from triangles, squares to pentagons and nonagons!
Download the 2D Shapes lyric sheet so your class can sing along with Radzi.
Your students might also want to check out the polygon party animation from Bitesize Primary and test their skills with an interactive activity. Students can also learn about the parts of a circle with this animation and activity.
