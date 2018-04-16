BBC Sport - P4: Addition & Subtraction with the Geordie Pigeon
P4: Addition & Subtraction
- From the section Super Movers
Let the Geordie Pigeon explain how to do mental maths, with this song and movement routine for P4 students.
Brain Booster videos get your class up and moving for a short burst of physical activity in the classroom. The routines can be performed in a limited space, and encourage learning through curriculum-linked topics.
Download the Addition & Subtraction lyric sheet so your class can sing along with the Geordie Pigeon.
This Bitesize Primary animation explains additional methods for mental maths.
