Let the Geordie Pigeon explain how to do mental maths, with this song and movement routine for P4 students.

Brain Booster videos get your class up and moving for a short burst of physical activity in the classroom. The routines can be performed in a limited space, and encourage learning through curriculum-linked topics.

Download the Addition & Subtraction lyric sheet so your class can sing along with the Geordie Pigeon.

This Bitesize Primary animation explains additional methods for mental maths.