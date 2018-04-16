BBC Sport - P3: Position & Direction with the Hip Hop Granny
P3: Position & Direction
- From the section Super Movers
The Hip Hop Granny will help students get moving while learning Geometry! This routine will teach them about position and direction. It covers important language like left and right, clockwise and anticlockwise.
Download the Position and Direction lyric sheet.
Check out this Bitesize Primary animation on directions.
Premier League Primary Stars offers more resources to support teaching position and direction.
