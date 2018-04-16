BBC Sport - P3: Capacity & Volume
P3: Capacity & Volume
- From the section Super Movers
Professor Pipette explains measurements used to calculate capacity and volume, with this fun song and movement routine for a maths class.
The song covers when to use grams, kilograms, litres, millilitres and the mass of objects.
Check out the Bitesize Primary animation all about capacity for students.
Northern Ireland
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired