P3: Fractions with Joe Tracini

The Dengineers' Joe Tracini is here to get your class moving and learning with a song and routine about fractions. This can be an introduction to the subject or an opportunity to review the topic again.
Download the Fractions lyric sheet so your class can sing along with Joe.
Check out this fun Bitesize Primary animation and activity to boost children's understanding of fractions.
