P3: Digits & Numbers

Let Taking the Next Step's Marlon "Swoosh" Wallen introduce your class to digits and numbers with this song and movement routine.
Download the Digits and Numbers lyric sheet so your class can sing along with Marlon.
This routine can be performed in a limited space, and encourages learning through a curriculum-linked topic.
