KS2 Apostrophes with Sasha & Tyler

The Dumping Ground's Annabelle Davis and Miles Butler-Hughton bring apostrophes to life with a Key Stage 1 song and movement routine to get your class energised and learning. The song covers when to use an apostrophe in the possessive.

The routine can be performed in a limited space and will encourage a better understanding of apostrophes.

Check out the Bitesize Primary animation on apostrophes in contractions, that is followed by some fun interactive activities.