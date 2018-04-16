BBC Sport - Foundation Phase: Reading Aloud
Foundation Phase: Reading Aloud
- From the section Super Movers
Let the Worst Witch's Mildred Hubble inspire your class to read aloud. This song and routine covers punctuation and reading with feeling.
Students might find helpful tips in the song when they come to rehearse for a performance.
Cymraeg
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired