BBC Sport - Foundation Phase: Question & Exclamation Marks
Foundation Phase: Question & Exclamation Marks
- From the section Super Movers
Let Hacker T. Dog and Karim Zeroual get your class jumping and learning all about question and exclamation marks. This tune will help them remember when to use a question mark and when an exclamation mark is appropriate.
Cymraeg
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired