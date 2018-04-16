BBC Sport - Foundation Phase: Capacity & Volume
Foundation Phase: Capacity & Volume
Professor Pipette explains measurements used to calculate capacity and volume, with this fun song and movement routine for a maths class.
The song covers when to use grams, kilograms, litres, millilitres and the mass of objects.
Cymraeg
