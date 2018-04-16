BBC Sport - KS1 Counting with John Farnworth

MOTD Kickabout's John Farnworth is here with a song about counting. This catchy song and routine will help students to be active while learning to count.

Download the lyric sheet so children can sing along with John.

Why not also check out this Bitesize Primary animation and interactive activity on odd and even numbers?

