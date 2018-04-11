BBC Sport - Foundation Phase: Length & Height
Foundation Phase: Length & Height
- From the section Super Movers
Let Mr Pumpernickel get your class moving whilst learning about length and height and when to use different units for measuring.
Download the lyric sheet so children can sing along.
This song is a great way to introduce or recap the topic and will get pupils energised.
