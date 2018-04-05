BBC Sport - Nile Wilson: What's your Super Move?
Nile Wilson: What's your Super Move?
- From the section Super Movers
Nile Wilson has joined the Super Movement. Check out his Super Moves!
Want to see Super Moves from Jesse Lingard, Gabby Logan and more? Check out our Super Moves gallery.
For a chance to be featured, share your Super Move using the hashtag #whatsyoursupermove or email your videos or pictures to supermovers@bbc.co.uk
More Key Stage 1 Videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired