KS2 Prime Numbers with Ben Shires

Officially Amazing and MOTD Kickabout presenter Ben Shires is ready to get your class active with this song and movement routine about prime numbers.

This can be used as an introduction to the subject or as an opportunity to review the topic.

Check out this Bitesize Primary animation and activity for more on prime numbers.

