BBC Sport - KS2 Prime Numbers with Ben Shires
KS2 Prime Numbers with Ben Shires
- From the section Super Movers
Officially Amazing and MOTD Kickabout presenter Ben Shires is ready to get your class active with this song and movement routine about prime numbers.
This can be used as an introduction to the subject or as an opportunity to review the topic.
Check out this Bitesize Primary animation and activity for more on prime numbers.
More Key Stage 2 Videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired