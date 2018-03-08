BBC Sport - Early: Money with Mr Pumpernickel

Early: Money with Mr Pumpernickel

Let Mr Pumpernickel get your Early Level class moving whilst learning about money. This song is a great way to introduce or recap this topic and will get pupils energised.

Check out this Bitesize Primary activity and animation on how to work out a value with coins.

Scotland

Video

Early: Money with Mr Pumpernickel

Video

Early: Number Bonds with Martin Dougan

Video

First: Reading Aloud with The Worst Witch

Video

Early: Rhyming with Radzi

Video

First: Apostrophes with Sasha and Tyler

Video

Early: Question & Exclamation Marks

Video

Early: Alphabet with Naomi Wilkinson

Video

First: Adjectives & Adverbs with Johnny and Inel

Video

Early: Capital Letters & Full Stops

Video

First: Word Families with Tyler and Sacha

Video

Second: Calculate Percentages

Video

First: Misspelt Words with John Farnworth

Video

First: Homophones with Johnny and Inel

Video

First: Addition & Subtraction

Video

Second: Punctuation with The Next Step

Video

First: Silent Letters with Marlon Wallen

Video

First: Handling Money & Giving Change

Video

Second: Relative Clauses with Max & Harvey

Video

Second: Negative Numbers

Video

Early: Fractions with Joe Tracini

Video

First: 2D Shapes with Radzi

Video

Second: Decimals and Fractions

Video

Early: Counting with John Farnworth

Video

First: Capacity and Volume

Video

Early: Length & Height

Video

Early: Digits & Numbers

Video

Early: Position & Direction

Video

Early: 2 Times Table with Bridget the Lioness

Video

First: 3 Times Table

Video

First: 6 Times Table with Fred the Red

Video

First: 7 Times Table with Moonbeam

Video

First: 8 Times Table with Filbert Fox

Video

Early: 10 Times Table with Webster the Spider

Video

First: 11 Times Table with Clara the Hen

Video

First: 12 Times Table with Chirpy Cockerel

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired