BBC Sport - The 4 Times Table with Cyril the Swan

Get your class on their feet and learning the 4 times table using the Cyril the Swan's fun song and movement routine.

This is a great introduction or refresher for students and will give them a short burst of physical activity!

All the Times Table songs!

Video

Video

The 2 Times Table with Bridget the Lioness

Video

The 3 Times Table

Video

The 5 Times Table

Video

The 6 Times Table with Fred the Red

Video

The 7 Times Table with Moonbeam

Video

The 8 Times Table with Filbert Fox

Video

The 9 Times Table

Video

The 10 Times Table with Webster the Spider

Video

The 11 Times Table

Video

The 12 Times Table with Chirpy Cockerel

