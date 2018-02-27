BBC Sport - First: Reading Aloud with The Worst Witch
First: Reading Aloud with The Worst Witch
- From the section Super Movers
Let the Worst Witch's Mildred Hubble inspire your First Level class to read aloud. This song and routine covers punctuation and reading with feeling.
Students might find helpful tips in the song when they come to rehearse for a performance.
Why not also check out the Bitesize Primary animation explaining how to understand texts?
Scotland
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired