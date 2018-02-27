BBC Sport - First: 2D Shapes with Radzi
First: 2D Shapes with Radzi
- From the section Super Movers
CBBC's Radzi Chinyanganya brings 2D shapes to life for your First Level class ready to move and learn. In this song and movement routine Radzi covers shapes from triangles, squares to pentagons and nonagons!
Download the 2D Shapes lyric sheet so your class can sing along with Radzi.
Scotland
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired