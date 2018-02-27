BBC Sport - Early: Alphabet with Naomi Wilkinson
Early: Alphabet with Naomi Wilkinson
Let CBBC's Naomi Wilkinson bring the alphabet to life with this memorable song and movement routine for your Early Level class.
This song might also help pupils learning English as an additional language.
This Bitesize Primary animation and interactive activity will help students practise putting words into alphabetical order.
