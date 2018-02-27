BBC Sport - First: Apostrophes with Sasha and Tyler
First: Apostrophes with Sasha and Tyler
The Dumping Ground's Annabelle Davis and Miles Butler-Hughton bring apostrophes to life with a First Level song and movement routine to get your class energised and learning. The song covers when to use an apostrophe in the possessive.
The routine can be performed in a limited space and will encourage a better understanding of apostrophes.
Check out the Bitesize Primary animation on apostrophes in contractions, that is followed by some fun interactive activities.
