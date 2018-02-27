BBC Sport - First: Misspelt Words with John Farnworth
First: Misspelt Words with John Farnworth
Let MOTD Kickabout's John Farnworth get your First Level class up and moving with this energetic routine about misspelt words. This will help pupils spelling trickier or unfamiliar words, like conscience, accidentally and probably.
