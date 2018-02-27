BBC Sport - First: Homophones with Johnny and Inel
First: Homophones with Johnny and Inel
- From the section Super Movers
Bring homophones to life in your First Level classroom with this song and routine from CBBC's Johnny Cochrane and Inel Tomlinson.
This video aims to pair physical activity and learning, while helping students distinguish between homophones and their spellings.
