BBC Sport - First: Addition & Subtraction
First: Addition & Subtraction
- From the section Super Movers
Let the Geordie Pigeon explain how to do mental arithmetic, with this song and movement routine for First Level students.
Brain Booster videos get your class up and moving for a short burst of physical activity in the classroom. The routines can be performed in a limited space, and encourage learning through curriculum-linked topics.
Download the Addition & Subtraction lyric sheet so your class can sing along with the Geordie Pigeon.
Scotland
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired