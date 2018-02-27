BBC Sport - First: Handling Money & Giving Change
First: Handling Money & Giving Change
The Next Step's Trevor Tordjman and Isaac Lupien bring money to life with this song and movement routine. The song will have your First Level class up, moving, and understanding the simple arithmetic needed to calculate change. This will help pupils learn how to use different combinations of coins to pay for goods.
Scotland
