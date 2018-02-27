BBC Sport - Second: Decimals and Fractions

Second: Decimals and Fractions

CBBC's Naomi Wilkinson brings decimals and fractions to life with a song and movement routine. This will help pupils solve mathematical problems.

This video will get your Second Level students moving with a short burst of physical activity in the classroom. The routine can be performed in a limited space and will encourage a better understanding of decimals and fractions.

Download the Decimals and Fractions lyric sheet so your class can sing along with Naomi.

Scotland

Video

Second: Decimals and Fractions

Video

The 10 Times Table with Webster the Spider

Video

Commas, Brackets & Dashes with Ben Shires

Video

KS1 Number Bonds with Martin Dougan

Video

KS2 Misspelt Words with John Farnworth

Video

The 9 Times Table

Video

KS1 Capital Letters & Full Stops

Video

KS2 Negative Numbers

Video

KS2 Calculate Percentages with The Worst Witch

Video

KS1 Rhyme with Radzi

Video

KS1 Alphabet with Naomi Wilkinson

Video

KS2 Conjunctions with Laura Bubble

Video

The 3 Times Table

Video

KS1 Length & Height

Video

KS1 Reading Aloud with The Worst Witch

Video

The 2 Times Table with Bridget the Lioness

Video

KS2 Word Families with Tyler & Sasha

Video

The 7 Times Table with Moonbeam

Video

Question & Exclamation Marks with Karim & Hacker

Video

KS2 2D Shapes with Radzi

Video

KS1 Digits & Numbers with Marlon Wallen

Video

Relative Clauses with Max & Harvey

Video

KS1 Capacity & Volume

Video

The 5 Times Table

Video

KS1 Position & Direction

Video

The 8 Times Table with Filbert Fox

Video

The 6 Times Table with Fred the Red

Video

KS2 Decimals & Fractions with Naomi Wilkinson

Video

KS2 Handling Money & Giving Change with The Next Step

Video

The 12 Times Table with Chirpy Cockerel

Video

KS1 Adjectives & Adverbs with Johnny & Inel

Video

KS1 Fractions with Joe Tracini

Video

KS1 Silent Letters with Marlon Wallen

Video

KS1 Counting with John Farnworth

Video

KS2 Algebra with Karim and Hacker

Video

KS2 Homophones with Johnny & Inel

Video

KS2 Addition & Subtraction

Video

Measurement with Max and Harvey

Video

KS2 Punctuation with The Next Step

Video

KS1 Apostrophes with Sasha & Tyler

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired