Second: Decimals and Fractions

This video will get your Second Level students moving with a short burst of physical activity in the classroom. The routine can be performed in a limited space and will encourage a better understanding of decimals and fractions.

Download the Decimals and Fractions lyric sheet so your class can sing along with Naomi.