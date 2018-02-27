BBC Sport - Second: Decimals and Fractions
Second: Decimals and Fractions
- From the section Super Movers
CBBC's Naomi Wilkinson brings decimals and fractions to life with a song and movement routine. This will help pupils solve mathematical problems.
This video will get your Second Level students moving with a short burst of physical activity in the classroom. The routine can be performed in a limited space and will encourage a better understanding of decimals and fractions.
Download the Decimals and Fractions lyric sheet so your class can sing along with Naomi.
Scotland
